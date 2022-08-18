U-20 World Cup: Exiting group stage six times is worrying - Black Princesses coach Ben Fokuo

Black Princesses coach Ben Fokuo

Black Princesses head coach, Ben Fokuo has admitted that his side's failure to go past the group stage of the Women's Under-20 World Cup for the sixth time is agonizing.

Ghana was eliminated in the group stage of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup for the sixth time after failing to record a point in three games in the 2022 edition.



Reacting to yet another disappointing turn of events, Fokuo accepted that being unable to change the situation this time is worrying.



"This is the sixth time we have not been able to qualify from the group stage and it is very worrying’’ he said.



"When we were coming to this competition for the sixth time, we decided to make sure that we qualify from the group stage for the first time and later progress from the quarter-final but it is unfortunate we lost all three matches and are out of the competition."



Fukuo further explained that the team worked hard and prepared towards re-writing the script but their plan failed.

"We did our preparations and worked hard towards the competition but things didn’t go as planned."



"We will work hard and try again in the next edition and hopefully, the team will make it past the group stage for the first time," he added.



The Netherlands sent the Princesses packing following a 4-1 victory in the final group game at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica on Wednesday, August 18, 2022.



Ghana finished bottom of the group with 0 points while the Netherlands finished second, behind group winners Japan, to qualify for the quarter-finals, with the United States finishing third.



