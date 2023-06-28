3
Menu
Sports

U-23 AFCON: Ghana’s Olympic dream hangs in the balance after defeat to Morocco

Ghana U23 Black Meteors Ghana U23 team

Wed, 28 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana U23 national team is one match away from missing out on qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Nicknamed the Black Meteors, the Ghanaian side is one of eight countries competing at the 2023 CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

At the tournament, the countries are not only fighting for the trophy but also fighting for qualification to play at the football tournament at next year’s Olympic Games.

On Tuesday night, the Black Meteors faced off with their counterparts from Morocco in the second round of games in the group stages.

At the end of a one-sided affair, the host nation put Ghana to the sword and secured a thumping 5-1 victory to earn all three points.

Courtesy of the win, Ghana could miss out on progressing to the semi-finals of the U23 AFCON.

Failure to beat Guinea will mean the Black Meteors will exit the U23 AFCON at the Group Stage, missing out on qualification for the Olympic Games in the process.

The game between Ghana and Guinea is scheduled to be played on Friday, June 30.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over attack on Judiciary
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé
Related Articles: