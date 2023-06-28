U-23 AFCON: Ghana’s Olympic dream hangs in the balance after defeat to Morocco

Ghana U23 team

The Ghana U23 national team is one match away from missing out on qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Nicknamed the Black Meteors, the Ghanaian side is one of eight countries competing at the 2023 CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



At the tournament, the countries are not only fighting for the trophy but also fighting for qualification to play at the football tournament at next year’s Olympic Games.



On Tuesday night, the Black Meteors faced off with their counterparts from Morocco in the second round of games in the group stages.



At the end of a one-sided affair, the host nation put Ghana to the sword and secured a thumping 5-1 victory to earn all three points.

Courtesy of the win, Ghana could miss out on progressing to the semi-finals of the U23 AFCON.



Failure to beat Guinea will mean the Black Meteors will exit the U23 AFCON at the Group Stage, missing out on qualification for the Olympic Games in the process.



The game between Ghana and Guinea is scheduled to be played on Friday, June 30.