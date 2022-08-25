U.S Cremonese reaches deal to sign Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan from AS Roma

Felix Afena-Gyan

Italian Serie A side, U.S Cremonese have reportedly finally reached a deal with AS Roma to complete the signing of Ghana international Felix Afena-Gyan.

The talented forward came to the limelight last season when he earned his debut for the AS Roma first team in the Italian top-flight league.



Prior to that, he excelled with the AS Roma junior team where he was making quite the name for himself.



After a brace for the AS Roma first team in the Serie A, Felix Afena-Gyan announced his presence in Europe and was followed by several clubs.

This summer, he has been linked with a number of clubs including U.S Cremonese. On Monday, the Italian Serie A newcomers held talks with AS Roma after a narrow defeat to the Rome-based club.



Today, the latest information on the transfer is that U.S Cremonese have reached a deal to sign Felix Afena-Gyan on a long-term deal.



Sources have disclosed that the fee involved is 7 million Euros. The Ghana prodigy will reportedly ink a five-year contract with U.S Cremonese.