3
Menu
Sports

U20 FIFA World Cup: Ghana’s Black Princesses beaten 4-1 by Netherlands

Gettyimages 1415485178 2048x2048 1 A Dutch player dribble past a Black Princess player

Thu, 18 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana’s Black Princesses have been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Ghana played the first match of the tournament last Thursday and lost 3-0 to the USA in a game where the Princesses had to play with 10 women for most parts of the game.

In their second game against Japan the Black Princesses were beaten 2-0 and had two players sent off.

The third game and final game in Group D against the Netherlands on Wednesday evening ended 4-1. Hasaacas Ladies attacker Doris Boaduwaa scored for Ghana in the 53rd minute.

Ghana exited the tournament with no points after three games, conceding nine goals and scoring one. In the other Group D game, Japan defeated USA 3-1 on Wednesday evening.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
What Adwoa Safo told Akufo-Addo after her dismissal
Adwoa Safo has returned to the United States - Aide
148,000 gov't workers with different identifications found
The 5 big cases being investigated by the Special Prosecutor
Kissi Agyebeng announces ongoing investigation into Airbus scandal
Former minister summoned for attending Atta Mills’ memorial
Three Opoku Ware SHS final year students arrested for robbery
The three ministers Kufuor Foundation CEO wants Akufo-Addo to fire
What Alan Kyerematen told Hopeson Adorye after ‘controversial’ comment
US-based Ghanaian faces 50 years in jail over fraud, money laundering