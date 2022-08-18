U20 FIFA World Cup: Ghana’s Black Princesses beaten 4-1 by Netherlands

A Dutch player dribble past a Black Princess player

Ghana’s Black Princesses have been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Ghana played the first match of the tournament last Thursday and lost 3-0 to the USA in a game where the Princesses had to play with 10 women for most parts of the game.



In their second game against Japan the Black Princesses were beaten 2-0 and had two players sent off.

The third game and final game in Group D against the Netherlands on Wednesday evening ended 4-1. Hasaacas Ladies attacker Doris Boaduwaa scored for Ghana in the 53rd minute.



Ghana exited the tournament with no points after three games, conceding nine goals and scoring one. In the other Group D game, Japan defeated USA 3-1 on Wednesday evening.