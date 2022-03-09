UAE giants Al Ain honour former striker Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan receiving his award

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has been honoured by United Arab Emirates (UAE) giants, Al Ain following his visit to the club.

Gyan spent four years at Al Ain, where he won the top scorer three times.



The 36-year-old won three UAE Pro League titles, the President’s Cup and the Super Cup.



He also helped Al Ain to reach the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League in 2014, where he again emerged as the highest scorer in the continental competition.



The former Sunderland ace scored over 100 goals for Al Ain and, on Tuesday, he was honoured after returning to the Asian country.



Gyan was honoured by the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Ain, Khaled Abdullah Hamar Ain Al Dhaheri.

“It is difficult for me to express my feelings towards Al-Ain, the great club that I love and adore, and in which I spent a wonderful period,” Gyan said.



“I have memories that cannot fall from my memory, and I will not reveal a secret if I tell you that I consider it the best club ever for me, and personally, I am very happy to be back in my big home.”



Meanwhile, Gyan is currently in Dubai with President Nana Akufo-Addo and other government officials for the Dubai Expo 2020.



Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top, having netted 51 times for his country.