UCL: Mohammed Kudus scores, wins MoTM award as Ajax beat Rangers

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus scored a with a superlative strike for AFC Ajax Amsterdam on Wednesday evening at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The former FC Nordsjaelland star also grabbed the Man-Of-The-Match award after his goal and assist in Ajax thumping win over the Scottish team.



The Ghanaian international scored an excellent and incredible solo goal against Scotland side Rangers Football Club in the UEFA Champions League opener at home.



The Ghanaian scored the third goal of the match in the first half for the Red and Whites outfit as they lead 3-0 at half time.

Ajax scored again in the second half to win the game 4-0.



