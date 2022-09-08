0
Menu
Sports

UCL: Mohammed Kudus scores, wins MoTM award as Ajax beat Rangers

Video Archive
Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus scored a with a superlative strike for AFC Ajax Amsterdam on Wednesday evening at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The former FC Nordsjaelland star also grabbed the Man-Of-The-Match award after his goal and assist in Ajax thumping win over the Scottish team.

The Ghanaian international scored an excellent and incredible solo goal against Scotland side Rangers Football Club in the UEFA Champions League opener at home.

The Ghanaian scored the third goal of the match in the first half for the Red and Whites outfit as they lead 3-0 at half time.

Ajax scored again in the second half to win the game 4-0.

Source: www.dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel
Labianca saga: Economist vows to 'expose mischief' of Francopat CEO
Helicopter lands forcibly at Achimota over poor visibility
Aisha Huang: National Security handling issue – Immigration
The British-born Ghanaian who is now UK’s first Black Finance Minister
Huang En's Ghana Card issued in 2014 not Feb 2022 - NIA
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration
Related Articles: