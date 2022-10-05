UCL: We have started well in the group stage but we can do better, says Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus

Kudus Mohammed

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus has charged his Ajax teammates to fight to do better in the remaining matches of the group stage of this season’s Uefa Champions League.

According to the talented attacker, although the Dutch club has done well, it has the potential to do better.



“We're not done yet. There is still a long way to go. It's a good start, but I can do better,” Mohammed Kudus told Ajax TV on Monday.



Ahead of the clash against SSC Napoli later tonight, Mohammed Kudus says Ajax has set sight on bagging the maximum three points.

“The most important are the three points and qualifying for the next round. That is the goal of the team, after that my individual goal will follow automatically,” the Black Stars forward said.



Tonight, Mohammed Kudus has been handed a starting role for the clash against SSC Napoli.



This season, the forward has two goals and one assist in the Uefa Champions League after making two appearances.