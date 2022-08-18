0
UEFA Champions League: Ghana winger Osman Bukari provides assists in Red Star's defeat in Israel

Osman Bukari's high flying start to his career at Red Star Belgrade continued with another fine display in the UEFA Champions League despite defeat to Maccabi Haifa.

The Black Stars winger registered an assist in the 3-2 defeat to Maccabi Haifa at the Sami Ofer stadium.

The hosts took an early lead in the game after Frantzdy Pierrot pounced onto a pass from Dolev Hazizia in the 18th minute. 

But Red Star Belgrade levelled nine minutes later through Aleksandar Pesic before Bukari squared up for Guelor Kanga to give the visitors the lead before half time.

However, after the break Frantzdy Pierrot equalized for the Israeli giants before Tjaronn Chery scored the winner on the hour mark.

The Ghana international had to be place in the 60th minute after picking an injury.

Osman Bukari and his teammates will return to Serbia for the return leg in a week time, with the winner on aggregate taking a huge step closer to the group stages of the UEFA Champions League.

The ex-Accra Lions attacker has been in devastating form since joining Red Star in the summer transfer window. He has now contributed five of the nine goals scored by the Serbian outfit in the UEFA Champions League.

His compatriot Ibrahim Mustapha missed the game due to a stomach problem.

