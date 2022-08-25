UEFA Champions League: Mohammed Kudus’ Ajax drawn in Group A to face Liverpool, Napoli, and Rangers

Thu, 25 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed and his Ajax team will feature in Group A of the 2022/23 Uefa Champions League season.
The draw for the upcoming UCL season was held on Thursday, August 25, 2022 evening at a nice event in Istanbul, Turkey.
At the end of the draw, defending champions Real Madrid have been pitted in Group F.
In Group A, Mohammed Kudus’ team, Ajax Amsterdam have been drawn against Liverpool, Napoli, and Rangers.
If the Black Stars poster boy stays at the club, he will hope to play a key role for his team.
Below is the full draw.
FULL UEFA Champions League draw. Which group will be the toughest? #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/PZdZEZ8YZS— *Joel Eshun* (@JOELESHUN4) August 25, 2022
