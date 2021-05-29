UEFA Champions league final: Chelsea vs Man City match preview

Chelsea go play Manchester City for di Uefa champions league final for Portugal dis night

Chelsea go play Manchester City for di Uefa champions league final for Portugal dis night.

Di match na all-English Champions League final - but na Manchester City or Chelsea go be di new champions of Europe today.



Dis na di second time in three seasons wey two English clubs dey jam for UCL finals.



Premier League champions City dey look to win di prestigious competition for di first time.



Chelsea wey be European champions for 2012, don beat Pep Guardiola side two times for di league and FA Cup for 2020-21.



Di two clubs get fully fit squads wey dem go choose from, although tori be say City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan be like say im get minor knock during dia training on Friday afta im collide wit Fernandinho.

Venue for Champions league final



Uefa bin plan to play di final for Istanbul Ataturk Olympic Stadium for Turkey but later change di venue to di Portuguese city of Porto sake of coronavirus restrictions.



Portugal dey on England green list for travel, so players and fans fit attend without quarantine on their return home. Turkey dey on di red list.



Dis na di second successive year dem go play UCL final for Portugal.



Up to 16,500 pipo go fit watch di match physically inside di venue for Porto Estadio do Dragao.

Guardiola and Tuchel tok



Di two coaches try to dey humble for di pre-match press conference wey dem do.



Man City coach Pep Guardiola say im team suffer well well to enter dis final therefore dem must use dia mind play di final.



"I know exactly di way we wan play, wit who we dey play and I no go wan bother dem too much.



"Na incredible experience to dey here. I know exactly wetin I go tell my players. Di ones wey dey anxious and wey dey under pressure, I go tell dem say dia feelings dey normal," Guardiola tok.

For im side, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel dey pursue im first Champions League success. Last season, di German carry Paris St-Germain go di final, wia im lose 1-0 to Bayern Munich.



According to Tuchel, "I get full trust say everybody want am. No be about hunger but for di highest level for sport e dey come down to how bad do you want am?



"E always dey tough to play against City, Bayern or Barcelona wen Pep na di coach. Im sabi create huge belief and success and im get very big winning mentality."



