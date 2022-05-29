0
UEFA Conference League winner Felix Afena Gyan arrives in Ghana

20220528 094330 1 Felix Afena Gyan

Sun, 29 May 2022

Next month, UEFA Europa Conference League winner Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan has landed in Ghana for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central Africa Republic.

The AS Roma wonder-kid has arrived safely in the country and reported for the crucial games at the Black Stars camp.

He emerged with the winner's medal of the new UEFA competition with AS Roma on Wednesday evening against Dutch Eredivisie side Feyenoord.

In March, the 19-year-old Ghanaian versatile forward played for the Black Stars in the two-legged matches against rivals and neighbours, the Super Eagles of Nigeria where he made his Ghana debut.

The young attacker is expected to start for Black Stars in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar at the Cape Coast stadium on June 1.

He scored two goals in 19 Serie A matches for the Red and Yellows as they secured a place in next season’s UEFA Europa League competition.

