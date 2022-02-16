UEFA remember Kevin-Prince Boateng's spectacular goal against Arsenal as Champions League resumes

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng

UEFA have celebrated Kevin-Prince Boateng's heroics in the Champions League 10-years ago when he scored one of his best goals in the AC Milan shirt.

The European governing body have recalled the forward's spectacular goal on Twitter in their 4-0 demolishing of Arsenal in 2012.



In the quarter of an hour of the first half, Boateng received the ball at the edge of the area on a throw from Nocerino.



The ball shot by the Ghanaian slipped under the crossbar of the goal defended by Szczesny, literally blowing up the San Siro.



An unforgettable and spectacular goal, which was only the beginning of a perfect match for Milan.

Two Robinho goals and Ibrahimovic's penalty in the second half set the score at 4-0.



