UEFA suffer backlash for error during champions League R16 draw

Union of European Football Association(UEFA) has suffered a backlash after voiding the round 16 draw of the Champions League.



UEFA in a statement released via their Twitter page announced that 'technical problem' caused the blunder and therefore draw which was done earlier on Monday, December 13, 2021, will be redone.



The mistake occurred when Manchester United's ball was omitted from possible opponent Atletico Madrid will face. But rather their Group B opponent was in the pot which should not be the case.



Eventually, Atletico were drawn against Bayern with Manchester United being paired against Paris Saint-German.



The redraw is set at 14:00 GMT



Imagine a football organiser so incompetent that it can screw up the most basic of draws. That’s @UEFA. https://t.co/UYIdrT349w — Dre Harrison (@Harrison101HD) December 13, 2021

I mean, we all knew UEFA was incompetent, but this is just incredible... — David Gilbert (@daithaigilbert) December 13, 2021

This UEFA draw is just the perfect advertisement for Super League



love it. Expose how incompetent you are corrupt frauds @UEFA — Giga (@gcrossover11) December 13, 2021

Those incompetent clowns at UEFA will have to do the CL draw again. I bet Inter will end up with Liverpool or Bayern or City this time ???? pic.twitter.com/7rh4sZvD6y — Gautam Sharma 1️⃣9️⃣ (@Football_Speak) December 13, 2021

Thank you for your responses, UEFA are one incompetent organisation, aren't they?



And look at them blaming "software" for this? Do they consider us clowns????? — AU???? (@parteyismo) December 13, 2021

Everyday UEFA shows us why we need the SuperLeague ™️. Let’s get to work Don Florentino. Sick of these incompetent clowns https://t.co/r33M8RXTRB — Pazzo #19 ???????????? (@_FCIM) December 13, 2021

At least now we know UEFA would be way too incompetent to actually rig an entire draw. — Grace Robertson ????️‍⚧️ (@GraceOnFootball) December 13, 2021

UEFA and the FIA battling it out over who's decision making is more incompetent pic.twitter.com/sTDVgG1Bfh — Aidan ????⚪ (@UTDAidann) December 13, 2021

City fans have been saying for years how corrupt UEFA are. It’s why we boo the CL anthem. United fans are crying ‘Fix’ now, after years of calling us conspiracy theorists. Get it down you. — Raff (@BeersnBlues) December 13, 2021

UEFA not even trying to cover up that they wanted a Ronaldo Messi draw. That Villarreal error gave it all away. So corrupt! — katie (@katieemufc) December 13, 2021

It’s not like we fear PSG. Never. We beat them before at this stage and will beat them again. But we want Free and Fair draw devoid of any rigging.



United exposed corrupt UEFA — EvAnS Ne-Yo???? (@Evans_NeYo) December 13, 2021

UEFA had one task, and they got it horribly wrong. What a filthy, corrupt and incompetent organisation. Three errors!! — Muddassir Hussain (@muddassirjourno) December 13, 2021

UEFA is the most corrupt institution. They are just after the money and nothing else. They want Ronaldo Vrs Messi match. Goat Vrs Goat debates.



This game will generate more money to them even more than final. Corrupt association #UCLdraw — EvAnS Ne-Yo???? (@Evans_NeYo) December 13, 2021

It's so clear to see that UEFA are so desperate for another Ronaldo vs Messi fixture they had to draw Man Utd vs PSG by all means.



We were all against the Super League but make no mistake about it, UEFA/FIFA are the most corrupt people in football. — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) December 13, 2021

UEFA is corrupt. Our draw was 100% rigged to ensure we got PSG so that they could benefit from Ronaldo vs Messi



Absolute joke of a draw — Aidan Walsh ???? (@AidanWalshMUFC) December 13, 2021

Uefa is a corrupt body because this doesn’t make sense. How can Manchester United and PSG with the goats meet in the Round of 16?? — Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) December 13, 2021

#UEFA spoil everything



Where their technicians sleeping or what?hoping for a better draw tho#UCLdraw — 4L????♥️ (@doboy0) December 13, 2021

So fans finally clocking on #UEFA are corrupt n rig there competition draws. Us Arsenal fans have known this for Time — Jazz (@jazz_sian) December 13, 2021

Moving forward I don't believe #UEFA should be in charge of the draw or they show all the teams going into each pot before they pick them out.



Today they slipped up and they know it so they going have to change thier methods because nobody will trust it next time.#UCLdraw — UnitedSupremo ???????? (@UnitedSupremo) December 13, 2021