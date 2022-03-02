0
UG 2022 Games: Matchday 1 Fixtures, venues and kick-off times

UG 2022 Inter Halls Games Logo For The University of Ghana Inter halls Games

Wed, 2 Mar 2022 Source: universnewsroom.com

The University of Ghana 2022 Inter-Hall Games makes a return after two years break due to restrictions imposed by government on team sports, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The games, originally scheduled to be played in February, is being held between March 2 and March 12 2022.

All Seventeen (17) Halls of Residence will participate in Badminton, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Football, Goalball, Handball, Hockey, Netball, Table Tennis, Tennis and Volleyball.

With the exception of Hockey fixtures which will be all play all, the fixtures for the other disciplines will be a knockout one with the winner of each fixture progressing to the next stage of the Games.

Mensah Sarbah Hall meet Jean Nelson Aka Hall in Men’s Basketball at 3:00pm,followed by City Campus vs Commonwealth at 4:00pm.

In Football(Women), City Campus take on Mensah Sarbah Hall at the Main Field:kick off is at 3:00pm on Wednesday.

There’s also a crunch tie between Commonwealth Hall and Mensah Sarbah Hall in Men’s Hockey at the Athletic Oval at 3:00pm.

Dates, kick-off times and venues – here’s the full schedule for Matchday 1

