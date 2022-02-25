UG: 2022 Inter-Hall Games to kick-start on March 2

University of Ghana Sports Directorate has confirmed that the 2022 Inter Hall Games will begin on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, and end on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
The Inter Hall Games was originally scheduled to kick start on February 14, 2022, but the Sports Directorate was forced to hold on to its commencement due to the industrial action by the members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) University.
“Yes management decided to take advantage to start the inter hall games, having heard the news of the possible comeback of academic activities on campus. So next week Wednesday March 2nd is when we intend to begin the inter hall games.” Head Coach, Henry Nii Sackey told UniversSports.
The disciplines include Badminton, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Football, Goalball, Handball, Hockey, Netball, Table Tennis, Tennis, Volleyball.
This year’s edition of the Inter Hall Games will return to the field after the last edition was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will involve athletes from the various halls for the medals in the competition.
The @sports_ug is happy to formerly announce the loooooooong awaited 2022 @UnivofGh Inter-Hall Games. This will be one for the history books. Watchout for exciting fixtures, new tournament formats and much more! Watch this space!!!!! pic.twitter.com/6tGe3jwkqv— University of Ghana Sports Directorate (@sports_ug) February 24, 2022
