UK Met officer dey arrested on suspicion of murder

Dem don arrest one serving Metropolitan (Met) police officer on suspicion of murder afta di disappearance of Sarah Everard for Clapham, South London one week ago.

Everard, 33, bin dey on her way home from a friend house wen she miss on 3 March, 2021.



Di suspect, wey dey in im 40s, na officer with di Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, di Met tok.



One woman, in her 30s, also dey in custody afta dem arrest am on di suspicion of assisting an offender.



Despite di murder arrest, di Met say dem never still find Ms Everard.



Officers dey currently search locations for London and Kent including one property for Deal and one area of woodland near Ashford.

Di arrested officer, wey dem bin first hold on di suspicion of kidnap, dey also ansa questions about one separate accuse of indecent exposure.



Since last Wednesday, officers don visit over 750 homes for Clapham area and don receive more dan 120 phone calls from di public, di Met tok.



Ms Everard family say e dey out of character for her to disappear.



Marketing executive Ms Everard vanish on 3 March and dem last capture am on one doorbell camera as she dey walk alone along di A205 Poynders Road towards Tulse Hill around 21:30 GMT.



Authorities feel say she waka from Clapham Common towards her house for Brixton - journey wey suppose take about 50 minutes.

Di suspect, wey no dey on duty at di time of Ms Everard disappearance, dey responsible for uniformed patrolling of diplomatic premises.



Speaking afta di arrest on Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave say: "Di fact say di man wey dem arrest na serving Metropolitan Police officer and e dey both shocking and deeply disturbing."



Dem last see Ms Everard, wey originally come from York and attend Durham University, with green rain jacket, navy blue trousers with white diamond pattern, and turquoise and orange trainers. Dem feel say she bin dey wear green earphones and white beanie hat.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson say im thoughts dey with Ms Everard and her friends and family.





Analysis

Sarah disappearance don make some pipo in and around Clapham dey nervous about dia own safety.



Di mata na big conversation for social media and some pipo say di arrest of a police officer don increase concern.



The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan say: "All women and girls suppose dey able to feel safe on di streets of London at all times.



"I know how shocked and worried Londoners dey by Sarah disappearance and di developments in di case."