UK promise to return £4.2m stolen money by ex-governor to Nigeria

Former Delta State Governor James Ibori bin chop conviction for money laundering for UK for 2012

Di UK don promise to return to Nigeria £4.2m (ova 2 billion Naira) wey former governor, James Ibori steal.

Prosecutors say im steal an estimated £117m from di oil-rich state.



Dis na di first time wey UK go return moI go check amney wey dem recover from criminals to Nigeria since dem sign agreement for 2016, na so di UK authorities tok.



Di UK and Nigerian governments sign an agreement on Tuesday say di £4.2m wey UK agencies recover, dem go send am back to Nigeria for infrastructure projects, including di Lagos to Ibadan Expressway, di Abuja to Kano road and di second Niger Bridge.



Who be James Ibori?

James Ibori go from petty thief to Nigerian state governor to convicted money launderer.



Im go UK for 1980s and work as cashier for DIY store for London. Im chop conviction for 1991 for stealing from di store but den return to Nigeria and come involve for politics.



Wen e run for Delta State governor, im lie about e date of birth to hide e UK conviction - wey for prevent am from contesting for office.



Im become governor for 1999 and soon begin take money from state coffers. Delta State na di source of much of Nigeria oil.