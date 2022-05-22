UPSA partners GHALCA to run sports management course

UPSA

The University of Professional Studies, Accra is set to run an Executive Course in Sports Management and Marketing for practitioners in Ghana’s Sports Industry and other stakeholders.

The event, which is set for the 2nd and 3rd of June is being organized in collaboration with the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) and is expected to be the first of a series of sports-related courses to be run by the university including a Master of Arts (MA) in Sports Management.



The aim of the programme is to build the capacities of individuals in the sporting sector of Ghana which has contributed immensely to the Ghanaian economy over the years and is believed to have the potential of helping turn around the economic fortunes of the country in these dire times. Coordinator for the course, Hussein Alhassan is optimistic that participants will benefit substantially from the training.



He said, “It is no news that sports in Ghana has far greater potential than has already been achieved. We only need people with the right mindset and the right training to be at the forefront of running our sports and I am very confident that participants in this training will go a long way to inspire a new chapter in the running of sports in Ghana.



UPSA has a track record for producing global leaders who have gone on to make impact in diverse fields. It is on the back of this success over the years that we trust we can play a significant role in ensuring that sports contribute significantly to the Ghanaian economy as we have seen happen with many other successful sporting nations.”

Mr. Alhassan also lauded the Vice-Chancellor and Management of UPSA for supporting the initiative of running courses to boost the sports industry.



“I especially appreciate the support of Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Okoe Amartey and Management of the university for backing this idea to help grow a sports industry that we all can be proud about. This is just the beginning of many more great things,” he remarked.



The training, which is the first-ever academia-industry based collaboration for sports in the country is in line with Ghana's sports development strategy, which aims to foster the growth of a modern sporting system. It is also designed to improve the planning, operation, administration, marketing, and financial strength of a Ghana Sporting Enterprise. Participants will be awarded certificates in Sports Management at the end of the course.