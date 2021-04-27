US Africom: Buhari ask Blinken to consider Africa base to fight insecurity

Naija president Buhari

Nigeria president don ask United States to move dia Africa Command Headquarters for Germany come Africa.

Muhammadu Buhari tok dis inside one virtual meeting wey e follow di US secretary of State Anthony Blinken do today.



Di Nigeria president give reason say na because of di security challenge for West and Central Africa, Gulf of Guinea, Lake Chad region and di Sahel, wey don dey rise more and more.



For 2008, one year after di US setup dia Africa Command (Africom) for Stuttgart in order to fight militants like Boko Haram, dem ask African countries to host dem so dem go dey near di action.



Di then Nigeria president Nigerian President Umaru Yar'Adua announce say im no go allow im kontri (or anywhere for West Africa) to host Africom.



South Africa, Libya and almost every oda kontri di US ask, bin reject. Only Liberia say dem dey fine wit am.

Inside statement, Buhari say make di international community support Nigeria to fight those wey dey behind di continent security challenges.



See di oda top tins wey Buhari tell United States:



- Make di US consider to relocate Africom headquarters to African and near di Theatre of Operations



- Di US na important partner and consequence of di insecurity (for im region) go affect all kontries



- Nigeria and im security forces dey committed to face di security issue and root cause of am

- Praise for US president Joe Biden unto say e comot one immigration restriction on Muslims



- Commendation say America don re-join World Health Organisation and di Paris Agreement (on climate change)



About Africom



Di United States Africa Command (Africom) na one of di eleven unified combatant military commands wey dey under di Department of Defense. Di headquarters dey Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany.



Africom operations dey responsible for regional conflict inside 53 African nations. Na only Egypt e no cover.

Dis na di five main mission for Africa:



- Neutralize al-Shabaab and transition di security responsibilities di Federal Government of Somalia



- Make violent extremist organizations for di Sahel Maghreb to dey weak and stabilise fighit-fight for Libya



- Make Boko Haram dey powerless and degrade dem



- Block magomago tins wey dey happun for Gulf of Guinea and Central Africa

- Build peacekeeping, humanitarian assistance and disaster response capacity for African partners



