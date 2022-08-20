0
US Cremonese officially table €7 million bid for Felix Afena-Gyan

Felix Afena Gyan AS Roma Afena-Gyan's contract with AS Roma expires in July 2026

Sat, 20 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Italian Serie A club, US Cremonese has presented a substantial offer to AS Roma for the services of Black Stars attacker Felix Afena-Gyan.

The youngster is expected to leave AS Roma due to the expected signing of Andrea Belotti. His exit will allow the Italian Serie A club to sign Belotti.

According to reports, US Cremonese has made an official bid of €7 million for Afena-Gyan.

Afena-Gyan was first called up to the senior team on 24 October, in Roma's Serie A game against Napoli. He made his professional debut on 27 October, against Cagliari.

On 21 November, he came off the bench to score two late goals against Genoa, to give Roma a 2–0 win. Afena-Gyan made his debut for Ghana against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a 0–0 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification encounter.

He officially renewed his contract with Roma until 2026 on July 2022.

