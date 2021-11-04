US-based Ghanaian football prodigy set sights on representing Ghana

Corbin Torkorno (in white) currently plays football at the High School level in the States

Source: GNA

Corbin Torkorno, a US-based Ghanaian footballer has set sights on representing the country at the junior level and eventually playing for the Black Stars.

This will be in fulfillment of following the footsteps of his father who is a taekwondo legend having coached the Ghana Taekwondo team and debuting for the senior national taekwondo team in 1995.



The 16-year-old talent was the top scorer for his side last season having scored eight goals out of 16 matches, and is targeting any of the junior national teams, the national under-17and 21 teams.



According to Torkorno who also holds a black belt in Taekwondo, he was a naturally gifted football talent who plays with both feet and also takes pride in his ongoing charity work for the youth in his father’s birth country.



Young Torkorno, who also played High School American football at Westlake High School and is currently gearing up for the High School Soccer season at Lehi High School, having been transferred to the school this year.

In addition to his talents in football, Torkornoo also holds a black belt in Taekwondo, following the footsteps of his father who was a taekwondo star for Ghana.



In addition to football and taekwondo, young Torkorno also has much interest in charity and supporting the less privileged.



He singlehandedly funded a charity soccer match in his father’s neighborhood in Madina, a suburb of Accra, where he donated football boots, jerseys, and other accessory items to his colleagues in Ghana.



The youngster is therefore calling on the handlers of the national team, to give him the needed platform to justify his inclusion and make a representation for Ghana.