US soldier and staunch Kotoko fan tattoos porcupine on his shoulder

A staunch supporter of Asante Kotoko, George Wiafe, has demonstrated his love for the club by tattooing the famous porcupine animal on his skin.



George Wiafe who is an American soldier got the tattoo on his shoulder with his registered Asante Kotoko Fabu Census project code attached to it.



In a video available to Asante Kotoko’s communications, the US military officer explained why he decided to get the tattoo.

“I did the tattoo because of my love for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, the only way I can show my love for Kotoko is to have my Fabu Census number right here. It shows how passionate I am about Asante Kotoko,” George Wiafe stated.



He took the opportunity to urge fans of the club to register with the club and pay their monthly contribution to help the club generate funds to buy players and compete in the African club competition.



“I take this opportunity to entreat all Kumasi Asante Kotoko supporters to register for the Fabu Census. We want to keep the best players and get the best players.



"The only way we can do that is by contributing the little that we have. So please Kumasi Asante Kotoko supporters let's do this together. Fabulous the greatest, fabulous the best,” he said.



Watch the video below:

Our staunch supporter, George Wiafe, @dostyman explains the reason for tattooing our Crest on his shoulder and the need to get registered for the #Fabucensus



You can register via https://t.co/1cjqq6GsrW or dial *920*99# #AKSC pic.twitter.com/GRuOIGPTaR