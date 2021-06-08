US visa: African countries wey Biden America goment don nack visa bans

US president, Joe Biden

Di United States don nack visa restrictions ontop anybody wey dem don accuse say dey cause violence for western Cameroon.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken tok say di US dey “very concerned by di violence wey kontinue to dey happen for di Anglophone regions of Cameroon”.



“We condemn those wey dey fight against through how dey dey incite violence, human rights violations and abuses, and threats against advocates for peace or humanitarian workers,” Im tok on Monday.



Oga Blinken no mention di number of pipo wey dem don torchlight say di visa ban go affect.



E tell di Cameroon goment and separatist armed groups to end di violence and follow demsef tok without any pre-conditions so as to use peace resolve di crisis.

Di regions of North-West and South-West wey dey use English don dey face serious kasala since 2017, as separatists dia dey fight to break away from di goment wey French speakers dominate.



More than 3,500 pipo don die and 700,000 dey displaced since di violence begin, according to the UN.



Both di kontri army and fighters don face accuse say dem dey commit crimes and abuses against civilians.



Biden visa restriction on Africa



Since US President Joe Biden enter power for January of dis year, im don take tough measure against kontries and pipo wey violate international laws of human rights.



One of di ways di US don dey use na to restrict visa and place complete ban on offenders.



Earlier, US nack visa ban on those wey dey linked to di kill-kill of Saudi journalist and activist, Jamal Ahmad Khashoggi for Istanbul, Turkey.

And in Africa, countries like Ethiopia, Eritrea and Uganda don collect visa restrictions.



In di case of Uganda, America Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, announce say those wey dey involved in any of di kasala wey happun during di 14 January general elections, no go see US visa collect.



Di US also directly accuse di goment of Yoweri Museveni say dem dey drag democracy go down.



Reports of violence in the weeks wey lead up to di elections see main opposition Bobi Wine nearly die inside gun attack on im vehicle.

But na di sanctions wey tough pass, na di one against Ethiopia, Eritrea and Tigray regions.



“Any current or former Ethiopian or Eritrean goment officials, members of di security forces, or oda individuals—to include Amhara regional and irregular forces and members of di Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF)” na im di total visa ban affect, according to di official notice on 23 May.



Again, dis direct announcement from Blinken warn say those wey get hand for di wrongful violence against people in di Tigray region of Ethiopia, including dia immediate family members fit face di visa ban join.



