USA coach reacts to facing Ghana, Netherlands and Japan at U-20 Women’s World Cup

Tracey Kevins

Tracey Kevins, the coach of the United States' U-20 Women's National Team, has reacted to the draw for the 2022 U-20 Women's World Cup, which pitted her team against Ghana, the Netherlands, and the defending champions, Japan.

USA open their campaign on Thursday, Aug. 11 against Ghana, face the Netherlands on Sunday, Aug. 14 and finish the group stage vs. Japan on Wednesday, Aug. 17.



"We can't wait to take on the challenge of a World Cup,” said U.S. U-20 WYNT head coach Tracey Kevins.



“I'm excited by our draw and the chance to take on some of the world's best teams. To play the reigning champion in Japan, a rising European power in the Netherlands and an always dangerous African squad in Ghana is an incredible opportunity for our players.

“We have an expectation of excellence in our Women's National Team program and we'll be preparing every day until August 11 to give our best possible performance in Costa Rica."



The USA qualified for the World Cup by winning its record seventh Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship in dominant fashion in March.