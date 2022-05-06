0
Menu
Sports

USA coach reacts to facing Ghana, Netherlands and Japan at U-20 Women’s World Cup

United States' U 20 Women's National Team, Tracey Kevins United States' U-20 Women's National Team, Tracey Kevins

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Tracey Kevins, the coach of the United States' U-20 Women's National Team, has reacted to the draw for the 2022 U-20 Women's World Cup, which pitted her team against Ghana, the Netherlands, and the defending champions, Japan.

USA open their campaign on Thursday, Aug. 11 against Ghana, face the Netherlands on Sunday, Aug. 14 and finish the group stage vs. Japan on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

"We can't wait to take on the challenge of a World Cup,” said U.S. U-20 WYNT head coach Tracey Kevins.

“I'm excited by our draw and the chance to take on some of the world's best teams. To play the reigning champion in Japan, a rising European power in the Netherlands and an always dangerous African squad in Ghana is an incredible opportunity for our players.

“We have an expectation of excellence in our Women's National Team program and we'll be preparing every day until August 11 to give our best possible performance in Costa Rica."

The USA qualified for the World Cup by winning its record seventh Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship in dominant fashion in March.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the women behind these Ghanaian business moguls
Ghanaian CEO is building a fully-furnished 30-bed hostel for his workers for free
They said I was 'too short' to be president – Akufo-Addo
The women behind these powerful Ghanaian pastors
What Mohammed Salisu told Kurt Okraku about playing for the Black Stars
Profile of Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew
Is Arteta really to blame for Eddie Nketiah's exit from Arsenal
Alan-Bawumia ticket: Akomea explains how president, Veep will be determined
Martin Kpebu tackles Edudzi Tamakloe
'Advise your son' - Dormaahene tells Queen Mother of Manhyia
Related Articles: