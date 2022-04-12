USL Championship side Indy Eleven announce marquee signing Solomon Asante

Solomon Asante

USL Championship side Indy Eleven have described the capture of Solomon Asante as one of the biggest signings in the club's history.

The club are expecting the former Ghana international to be in Indiana in three weeks if he is able to complete his immigration process.



Asante is a two-time USL Championship Most Valuable Player during his spell with Phoenix Rising.

''The USL Championship has always been a great place to play. For me, the challenge never ends and that’s why I chose this great club in Indy Eleven for a new challenge in my career,” said Asante.



''With Coach [Mark] Lowry’s remarkable experience, I believe together with my teammates that history will be made. I look forward to meeting the great fans in Indianapolis and especially gaining the support of the Brickyard Battalion.''