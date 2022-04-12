0
Menu
Sports

USL Championship side Indy Eleven announce marquee signing Solomon Asante

9E3550EB 30E2 46D5 9C79 C9C4F0D1BF60.jpeg Solomon Asante

Tue, 12 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

USL Championship side Indy Eleven have described the capture of Solomon Asante as one of the biggest signings in the club's history.

The club are expecting the former Ghana international to be in Indiana in three weeks if he is able to complete his immigration process.

Asante is a two-time USL Championship Most Valuable Player during his spell with Phoenix Rising.

''The USL Championship has always been a great place to play. For me, the challenge never ends and that’s why I chose this great club in Indy Eleven for a new challenge in my career,” said Asante.

''With Coach [Mark] Lowry’s remarkable experience, I believe together with my teammates that history will be made. I look forward to meeting the great fans in Indianapolis and especially gaining the support of the Brickyard Battalion.''

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Djiku, Amartey over Salisu - Social media users react after Chelsea thrash Southampton 6-0
I get a warning or pay $100 when police in Ghana stop me - Steve Harvey
Why Inaki, Nico Williams don't want to play for Ghana - Kennedy Agyapong
Samuel Osei Kuffour Banned By Gfa
Barker-Vormawor retreats plan to reveal details of secret meeting with top govt officials
Eyewitness narrates his account, alleges Police want to cover up the truth
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Scientists want me dead for discovering HIV/AIDS cure – COA FS CEO
Husband of singer Osinache arrested over suspected homicide