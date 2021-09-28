USM Alger slapped with transfer ban by FIFA for not paying Kwame Poku’s transfer fee

Kwame Poku joined USM Algers after less than a season with Asante Kotoko

• USM Alger can’t sign a player for a year

• The Algerian club is yet to pay striker Kwame Poku’s transfer fee to Asante Kotoko



• Kwame Poku joined the Algerian club after excelling in the first round of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League



Media reports indicate that the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has placed a transfer ban on the Algerian club, USM Alger, following their refusal to pay for the transfer of Black Stars striker Kwame Poku.



Kwame Poku joined the Algerian club from two-times African Champions Asante Kotoko before the start of the second round of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

However, USM Alger is yet to pay the agreed transfer fee after several months of having Kwame Poku in their first team.



FIFA initially ordered the Algerian club to pay 300,000 Euros with interest but they could not meet the requirements which have landed them in serious trouble.



USM Alger now can’t sign a player for a year until they settle the debt owed Asante Kotoko for the transfer of striker Kwame Poku.