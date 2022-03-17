Ukraine-based Ghanaian footballer opens up on Russian invasion as he evacuates to train with Dortmund

Raymond Frimpong

A Ukraine-based Ghanaian forward Raymond Frimpong has opened up on the Russian invasion after safely evacuating to Germany.

The 19-year-old, who plies his trade for Ukrainian top-flight, Zorya Lugansk is currently training with German Bundesliga outfit, Borussia Dortmund.



Frimpong, who planned to stay in Ukraine regardless of the invasion finally left the country as he feared to lose his life.



"I planned to stay in Ukraine, but then bombs began to fall, rockets exploded. I heard them with my own ears. The war came very close and I was scared. I decided to flee” he said.

“The road to Germany took a lot of energy. It's scary, I've never seen war before”



Sharing his first impressions of training with Dortmund under coach Marco Rose, he said, “Now I train in Borussia. Even took a picture with Holland, fiction"



The enterprising Ghanaian forward contract with Zorya Lugansk will expire in December 2023.