0
Menu
Sports

Ukraine-based Ghanaian footballer opens up on Russian invasion as he evacuates to train with Dortmund

0c65ff6d 4433 423f 880d 6eea86e7a4ad Raymond Frimpong

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

A Ukraine-based Ghanaian forward Raymond Frimpong has opened up on the Russian invasion after safely evacuating to Germany.

The 19-year-old, who plies his trade for Ukrainian top-flight, Zorya Lugansk is currently training with German Bundesliga outfit, Borussia Dortmund.

Frimpong, who planned to stay in Ukraine regardless of the invasion finally left the country as he feared to lose his life.

"I planned to stay in Ukraine, but then bombs began to fall, rockets exploded. I heard them with my own ears. The war came very close and I was scared. I decided to flee” he said.

“The road to Germany took a lot of energy. It's scary, I've never seen war before”

Sharing his first impressions of training with Dortmund under coach Marco Rose, he said, “Now I train in Borussia. Even took a picture with Holland, fiction"

The enterprising Ghanaian forward contract with Zorya Lugansk will expire in December 2023.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police refusing to release Oliver after court order, activist back on hunger strike
Soldiers injured in Bawku clash reportedly airlifted to 37 Military Hospital
Ghanaian cleaner to the US White House set to become a neurosurgeon
Confirmed Baba Yara to host Ghana vs Nigeria match
Cocobod had identical deals with Sidalco, Olam – Witness
Afia Schwarzenegger appreciate sons
Richard Ofori and three other goalkeepers named in Ghana's 27 man squad - Reports
Details of what went on in court before Barker-Vormawor's bail grant
Afena-Gyan and London-born Semenyo in Ghana squad for Nigeria tie
Watch nice video of newly-refurbished Baba Yara Stadium ahead of Ghana-Nigeria game