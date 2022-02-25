Ukraine vs Russia war: Ghanaian player cries for help

Vorskla Polta player, Najeeb Yakubu

Russia lunch assult on Ukraine

Explosion in Kyiv as Russia intensifies attack at Ukraine



Russia attacks Ukraine: Casualties recorded in Kharkiv



A Ghanaian footballer based in Ukraine, Najeeb Yakubu has shared the worrisome situation he finds himself in due to Russia's assault on Ukraine.



Yakubu, who plays for FC Vorskla Poltava, while sharing his current frustrating moment called for help from anyone who is willing to sacrifice for his safety.



Speaking with citisportsonline.com, the 21-year-old narrated how Russia's attack on Thursday has put him in a depressing state.

“Yesterday when I went to training, everything was fine. This morning, I woke up to the news [of the attack]. They sent an emergency message that there wouldn’t be training and that we should stay at home and be safe. I called my friends in the city that was attacked and they said this is not a movie, it’s serious,” he said.



He stated that there are no foods, no vehicles, or flights to flee from the country as cities close to his location are been attacked.



“I am about an hour and a half away from Kharkiv, a city that’s been attacked. We’re just confused and we’re stuck here. Nothing is working; no banks, trains, taxis, airports or restaurants, nothing. Everything is finished in the shops. We don’t know what to do. We have to move as soon as possible but how can we? We are stuck here.,”



“There’s not enough [groceries]. You can’t get enough because before you get to the shops, it’s almost done. So you have to pick a few things and leave some for someone else so that everyone can get something.”



He then revealed that the attack prompt a mad rush for groceries from the supermarkets, which would sustain him for about three days.

“[What I have is enough for] maybe two, three days I think. If they restock I can go get some more foodstuffs but I really don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow or the day after.”



“I don’t know if someone would be willing to sacrifice and take us there. It’s hard, we don’t know what to do,” he said with a sigh.



Russia has launched a full military assault on Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, 2022, attacking air, land, and sea while invading from all four corners of Ukraine.



Ukraine's major cities including Kyiv have been attacked as the at has resulted in civilians and military personnel being killed in the process.