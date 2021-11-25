Under Prosper Narteh, Kotoko are on track - Club legend Papa Arko

Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh

Kotoko lead 2021/2022 GPL table

Kotoko are the only side with four consecutive wins



Kotoko face Karela United in GPLWK5



Former Asante Kotoko captain, Ernest Papa Arko, has said coach Prosper Narteh Ogum is steering the club in the right direction.



Ogum took over the Reds before the start of the season, replacing Portuguese manager Mariano Barreto. The gaffer has led Kotoko to four straight victories in the new season and thus occupies the top spot on the table.

Following the good start, Papa Arko believes Kotoko are on the right path under the former WAFA trainer.



"First and foremost, he is a psychologist and secondly, he knows his ways around coaching. He was an academy (WAFA) coach and the academy is different from a team like this but he listens to advise even to the extent that he takes advice from Kwesi Appiah(ex-Black Stars coach and Kotoko player).



"He is a coach I have more faith in him than an expatriate. With where he is taking us, I think we are in the right direction so let’s support him. Let’s support him and maintain the team for some time we will move forward," He told Kessben FM.



Asante Kotoko in matchday five of the GPL will lay as visitors to Karela United in Crosby Awuah Memorial Park on Sunday, November 28.