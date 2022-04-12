Under-fire Nigeria FA boss Amaju Pinnick appointed to new FIFA position

Amaju Pinnick is the president of the Nigeria Football Federation

Amaju Pinnick, president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and FIFA Executive Council member, has been appointed to a new position within the world football governing body's working group.

The NFF president was informed in a letter dated April 11th and signed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) General Secretary, Véron Mosengo-Omba, that he has been nominated by CAF President Dr. Joseph Motsepe to be a member of the "newly established Working Group on Normalisation Committees."



The CAF General Secretary wrote further: “This joint working group, to be led by FIFA, will analyse the applicable legal framework and the governance structure, mandate and mission of Normalisation Committees, and make suggestions to the FIFA Council accordingly.



“We are confident that your nomination to this working group will positively contribute to the pertinent, and often essential, role played by Normalisation Committees in support of federations and towards the fulfillment of good governance practices.”

Pinnick has faced criticism following Nigeria's failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Super Eagles were eliminated after losing in the playoffs to long-time rivals Ghana.



Pinnick, 51, announced earlier this month that he will not seek a third term when his current term as president expires.



Pinnick, who took over as NFF president in 2014 and was re-elected for a second term in 2018.