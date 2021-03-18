Unemployment rate in Nigeria 2021 latest facts and how e affect you

Naija unemployment population increase to 33.3% for inside di fourth quarter of 2020

Nigeria na di number three kontri wit di highest number of pipo wey dey unemployed as di kontri unemployment population increase to 33.3% for inside di fourth Quarter of 2020 from di 27.1% wey im be for second Quarter of 2020.

Inside di unemployment and underemployment report wey di kontri National Bureau of Statistic just release, di unemployment and underemployment for di kontri increase by 6.2% from Q2 to Q4 of 2020.



How dis latest report take affect you?



Di unemployment rate among young pipo between di ages of 15 to 34 years don increase to 42.5% from di 34.9% wey im be before for Q2 of 2020



If you dey between di age of 15 and 64 years, you dey among di economically active or working population and di number of pipo wey dey dis age for don kontri don increase wit more dan five million between June to December 2020.

If you dey between 25 to 34 years na im be say you dey among di 28.8% of population wey dey willing and able to work but no get work. Dis group get di largest number.



More dan 6.2 million Nigerian men no get work at all, while di almost 6million women dey unemployed.



Imo state get di highest number of pipo wey no get work while Osun get di lowest.



Benue state get highest underemployment while Lagos get di lowest.