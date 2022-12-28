0
Unhappy David Duncan could quit Medeama job – Reports

David Duncan B456789.jpeg Duncan could leave Medeama

Wed, 28 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasportsline.com

Tactician David Duncan is reportedly unhappy at Medeama SC and could leave the role, according to Asempa FM.

Duncan, 59, was appointed as head coach of the Tarkwa-based side in September 2022.

The former Ghana assistant coach has overseen 9 games with a win rate of just 33.33% while losing 4 games and drawing 2 in the league.

According to Enoch Worlanyo on Asempa FM’s SportsNite show, the former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko trainer has confided in a close friend that he is not happy at the club.

Results are not going as he wanted with the latest being their elimination from the MTN FA Cup at the hands of rivals Karela United FC.

