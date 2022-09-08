‘Unhappy’ Frank Etouga wants to leave Asante Kotoko – Report

Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Mbella Etouga

Asante Kotoko striker Franck Mbella Etouga is reportedly ‘unhappy’ at the club and wants to a force move away from the Ghana Premier League champions.

According to a report by Ghanasoccernet.com, the Cameroonian player has informed the top hierarchy of the club that he no longer has the desire to play for the Porcupine Warriors.



The 20-year-old who is getting to full fitness is said to have boycotted training in a bid to get his request granted by the club despite the efforts of club to keep him.



Etouga was one of the best players for Kotoko last season as he bagged 21 goals for the club to help them clinch the league title in his debut season.



The player who was linked with a move to clubs abroad was unable to move from the club during the transfer window.

Etouga was left out of Kotoko’s pre-season in Sudan to afford him enough time and rest to get back to full fitness ahead of the new season.



The Cameroonian has been left out of Kotoko’s squad for their game against Burkinabe outfit RC Kadiogo in Benin under their new coach, Seydou Zerbo.



Etouga signed a three years contract with Asante Kotoko in 2021 and currently has two more years on his current deal.



