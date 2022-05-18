Union Berlin seals 4 million euros deal for Ghanaian attacker Jamie Leweling - Reports

Jamie Leweling

German Bundesliga outfit, FC Union Berlin has reportedly agreed on a deal to sign Ghanaian attacker Jamie Leweling.

As confirmed by your most trusted online portal in the last few weeks, the SpVgg Greuther Fürth forward has attracted a lot of interest following his outstanding displays in the 2021/22 football season.



After succeeding in negotiations, information gathered today indicates that a deal has finally been agreed upon.



It is understood that FC Union Berlin has agreed to pay four million euros to secure the services of Jamie Leweling from SpVgg Greuther.

The team in Berlin has the chance to compete in Europe next season and as a result, has decided to bring in reinforcement to ensure it is able to do well.



During the 2021/22 season, Jamie Leweling played 33 matches for SpVgg Greuther and managed to score five goals.



He improved his game in several arrears and looks set to get even better next season.