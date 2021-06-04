United African Republic: Buhari aide react to change of Nigeria name to UAR - Plus oda reactions

Presido Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria

Nigeria goment don react to one proposal wey suggest change of di kontri name to United African Republic (UAR).

Personal Assistant on New Media to di President, Bashir Ahmad tok say Nigeria goment, particularly president Buhari no get hand at all for dis proposal



"No be di Nigerian goment, particularly, President Buhari submit di change of name proposal, na individual or group submit am."



"But already plenti pipo don carry di mata for dia head, dey accuse di President of something wey e no get hand inside."



Local media bin report say one tax consultant, Adeleye Jokotoye submit proposal to di House of Representatives Special Committee on Constitution Review wey suggest change of Nigeria name to United African Republic or United Alkebulan Republic.



According to di report, di tax consultant say di change of name for kontri go physically and psychologically show new beginning.

Explaining why e chose United African Republic, Jokotoye say Nigeria dey made up up of hundreds of ethnic groups wey need to dey united.



House of Representatives Special Committee on di Review of di 1999 Constitution bin announce give Nigeria citizens say dem wan do Public Hearings on di Review of the 1999 Constitution across di (6) geopolitical zones of di kontri



Di one for South West region take place for Lagos on di 1st and 2nd of June and for dia report dem confam say di tax consultant submit di proposal.⁣



How Nigerians dey react to di change of Name proposal



As di news of di change of name reach di ear of Nigerians, dem no waste time to begin react through social media.

Politicians, celebs and oda Nigerians dey among who don react to di news of di proposal.



Former senator wey represent Kaduna Central for di eight national assembly, Shehu Sani say if dem must change di name of Nigeria, make dem change am to 'The Republic of SONGHAI.'



"UAR na Man U fans idea...if you keep pronouncing dat UAR, your mouth go dey longer than di present length."



But as Oga Sani dey drop e suggestion odas like Gossy Ukanwoke for social media get im own suggest of di name wey e think say go good.



'I go sing di new national Anthem for UAR'- Naira Marley

Nigeria musician Naira Marley volunteer say im go sing di new national anthem afta e her di news of di proposal to change Nigeria name to the United African Republic (UAR).



Meanwhile as Naira Marley dey volunteer, Nigeria musician Timi Dakolo dey lament about wetin e go do with im 'Great nation' song wey e sing fo Nigeria



