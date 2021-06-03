United States don okay 'severe autism' detection device for babies

Di device be game changer in detection of autism

Di US Food and Drug Administration don approve device wey go fit help parents to sabi weda dia pikin get Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Dis dey come in form of di Cognoa ASD Diagnosis Aid wey be software wey sabi learn severe autism' detection.



And e go help healthcare providers to take sabi weda pikin di age of 18 months and 5 years get autism.



Autism na development disorder for pesin bodi wey dey create wahala for pesin to grow socially, communicate well and behave correct, according to di Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Sabi pipo tok say dis disorder dey affect up to 1 in every 54 pikin but because di symptoms of dis spectrum dey so different e dey hard to determine weda pikin get am.



Also, na only doctors wey get specialty for ASD dey give diagnosis.

Dis dey make am so dat some pikin dem go don old small before dem find out say na di wahala be dat.



Sabi pipo don tok say, di sooner dem find di disorder, di quicker dem go fit start di therapies to help di pikin.



Di Cognoa ASD Diagnosis Aid na software wey get:





Mobile app so parents and caregivers fit ask questions and upload video to check if dia pikin dey di spectrum,

Video analysis portal wey go cari di patients video give sabi pipo to analyze and am and

Healthcare provider platform wia health care provider go don answer some common questions wey pipo get about di disorder plus including ways to track informate from di parents and crosscheck result.

Afta di software don check all di informate on di case, e go either give a "Positive for ASD" or "Negative for ASD" result for diagnosis or if di informate no reach, e no go give any result.Di risk be say small chance dey say e fit give false result wey go make am hard to determine say di treatment for di pikin.Howeva, di FDA don sama leg for ground, say no be only am fit diagnose pikin of di Autism but na just an addition for diagnosis process.