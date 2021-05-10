'Unknown gunmen' attacks for southern Nigeria: Police lost 13 officers in three days

Di police men die for separate attacks wey happen for Akwa Ibom and Rivers States

Over dis past weekend, about 13 police officers don lose dia lives.

Dem die from different separate attacks wey happen for Akwa Ibom and Rivers States from Friday 7 May to Sunday 9 May, 2021.



Tok tok peson for Akwa Ibom State Police Command Odiko Macdon for statement on di latest attacks wey happen on Sunday.



For di latst ay gunmen attack two of dia police posts wey no dey in use for Mkpanak in Essien Udim and Ikot Odon for Abak LGAs.



For Ikot Odon , SP Odiko say dem burn down one scrap vehicle wey bin dey parked outside and a motorcycle inside but drm no burn down di building while for Mkpanak, di quick response from youths of di community help to off fire wey for set di building ablaze, but a little part of di building dey affected.

Unfortunately, im say dem kill one of dia officers attached to Mopol 57 Ukana, as im dey go work.



Dis attacks dey come barely 24 hours after gunmen bin attack Odoro Ikpe Police Station for Ini Local giment wia dem kill five officers on Saturday 8 May, 2021.



SP Odiko Macdon confam to BBC Pidgin say di gunmen attack di Police Station for Odoro Ikpe and dem lose five of dia officers including di wife of one of di officers wey come visit am.



Rivers State

For Rivers State, gunmen attack and kill seven Policemen for three separate attacks for Rumuji Divisional Police Station Emohua, one special police checkpoint for Choba and Elimgbu Police Station for Obio Akpor LGA and carry some Ak47 rifles even as dem wound two other officers and burn police patrol vans.



Rivers State Police Command say dem don begin serious manhunt for di gunmen wey carry out di attacks on Policemen on Friday 7 May 2021 night.



Anambra State



Also some Southeastern States also get dia share of attacks as tori from Anambra State say gunmen carry out attack for Ozubulu wey dey Ekwusigo local goment area for Anambra State.

Tok tok pesin for Anambra State Police Command DSP Ikenga Tochukwu confam to BBC Pidgin say at about 7pm on 9 May, 2021, some hoodlums attack di Anambra Vigilante office for Ozubulu, Ekwusigo LGA, and dem come with a Toyota Sienna vehicle and motorcycles come begin shooting sporadically. Unfortunately two unidentified pesins sustain gun-shot injury.



DSP Ikenga say di hoodlums also attack di Ozubulu police station but dem no succeed as police officers on duty repel dem and no police officer sustain any injury.



But im say di hoodlums as dem dey try to escape put fire for one Toyota Corolla car wey park not far from station ablaze.



Investigation dey ongoing as dem dey make effort to arrest di perpetrators.

DSP Ikenga also confam say around 4pm on 9 May, 2021, a lone accident involving a tipper lorry happen along Awka express road, Onitsha.



"As soon as di information come, Police Operatives, Military and other Sister Agencies rush go di scene and quickly cordoned off di area and recovered di truck with its content."



Meanwhile, Ikenga say dem don arrest di driver of di truck and transfer di case to di State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigations.



