‘Unknown gunmen’ launch fresh attack for Imo, Ebonyi, Delta States

States for southeast Nigeria dey suffer violent attacks by unknown gunmen

South eastern Nigeria don suffer fresh attacks as gunmen invade Owerri, Imo state capital for a failed attack on di Police headquarters.

For di latest attack di 'Unknown gunmen' loose some of dia members during shoout out wit police officers.



"Di attackers arrive di police command on one white Hummer bus in di early hours of Sunday.



"Dem make attempt to attack our station but we deny access into di main building; we block di exit point.



"One officer wunjure during di shoting but we kill five of dem and den recover four AK-47 rifles wey dem bin tiff from the police."



Na wetin Imo State police tok-tok pesin, Bala Elkana yan wen e confam di attack.

Jaguda pipo burn Imo Commissioner House



While police for Owerri di Imo state capital dey battle 'Unknown gunmen' for shoot out some jaguda pipo carry waka Oru west go burn di house of di state commissioner for Information Declan Emelumba.



"Afta dem finish wit my house dem still go attack di house of di Interim Management Committee Chairman of Oru West Local Government Honourable Wille Okoliogwo and also raze down some part of im house," Emelumba tell tori pipo.



Di commissioner no know why dem attack im house wit dat of di Interim management committee chairman of Oru West LGA, but apart from to attack goment buildings jaguda pipo don begin attack personal property of goment officials and private individuals for South eastern Nigeria.



Unknown gunmen clash with Ebubeagu for Ebonyi

Personnel of di regional security outfit for South eastern Nigeria Ebubeagu come under attack as 'Unknown gunmen' ambush dem for Ebonyi state.



Police never tok any tin and Ebonyi state Commissioner for Internal Security, Stanley Okoro Emegha wey confam di no give details.



Gunmen attack police station for Delta state



Armed men also attack police station for Ashaka Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State.



Tori be say di armed men use improvised explosive devices (IED) to attack di station - BBC no fit verify whether casualty dey.

Police tok-tok pesin for Delta state Bright Edafe say, "di attack happen for di early hours of Sunday around 1am.



"Some enemies of di community and dat of di police, all armed men numbering about twenty, stormed Ashaka Police Station. Dem throw IEDs for di station, shoot sporadically, and set the police station wey di community/DESOPADEC ablaze, and also burn down patrol vehicle."



Dis na di latest for oda many oda attack wey don happun for di state - e also happun two weeks after suspected assassins kill ex Presidential aide Ahmad Gulak on im way to di airport for Ngo Okpala, Imo state.



