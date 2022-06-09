Until Frank Mbella wins goal king three times; he is not my mate - Ishmael Addo

Frank Mbella Etouga and Ishmael Addo

Ghana Premier League record scorer Ishmael Addo's goal record is under serious threat from Asante Kotoko's Frank Mbella Etouga.

The former Hearts of Oak great says that he has heard about the Kotoko striker and has applauded him for his exploits but he has however dared the Cameroonian to win the goal king title on three occasions as Ishmael Addo did.



"I don’t really follow the Ghana League but I heard about him [Mbella]. I congratulate him on the achievement but you can’t say he has broken my record. I won the goal king on three consecutive occasions so not until he is able to do that” Ishmael Addo told Accra based Angel TV



The Cameroonian International has been in very good form for the porcupine warriors in his debut season having scored 21 goals and needs just one to equal the 22 goals scored by Ishmael Addo as the highest ever goal tally scored in the Ghana Premier League.

Despite missing three matches at the beginning of the Ghana Premier League season the Cameroonian leads the scoring charts.



The Kotoko striker has two games to break the record and set his own in the last games.