Until Ghana invests in local clubs, there will be challenges with football - GHALCA Chairman

Cudjoe Fianoo, GHALCA Chairman

GHALCA Chairman, Cudjo Fianoo says until we identify and invest in the local component of football we will always face challenges.

He added that government and officials should give more attention and throw more light on local teams as they are a huge part of Ghana football.



“There is a need to throw a spotlight on local teams. Let’s bring the local component of the game first”.



Mr. Fianoo justifying his statement said Black Stars have received all the spotlight, especially from the Government that makes Ghana football shaky.

Further on, he questioned the state of Ghana Football with a statement saying, “does it mean that if Black Stars collapse, Ghana football collapses?”.



Emphasizing on the need for investment and sponsorship, Mr. Fianoo said more money should be pumped into our local teams as the major ones have come far because club leaders made sacrifices and invested in them for them to be what they are today.



“If local Club Leaders didn’t invest in them, what would have been the fate of Accra Hearts of Oak, Aduana Stars and the rest?.” Mr. Fianoo questioned.