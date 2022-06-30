'Unwell' Albert Commey blames his match-fixing comment on illness

Deputy Chief Executive of Officer (CEO) of Ashantigold, Albert Commey

Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ashantigold, Albert Commey, has blamed his match-fixing allegations on illness.



Commey accused eight clubs of playing convenience matches in the final games of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season, prompting the clubs to demand an apology from the veteran football administrator.



In an apology letter sighted by GhanaWeb on Thursday, June 30, 2022, Commey stated that he was not in his 'right frame' when making the accusation.

"I must admit that I have been unwell for the past three months and should have declined the interview because I was not in the right frame of mind to make dispassionate comments which I am known for," part of his statement read.



He further retracted his statements and apologised.



"I deeply regret every word I spewed out in the said interview and hereby render my sincerest apologies to whoever has been affected by my comments, including the sporting public."



Albert Commey in an interview with Space FM a few days ago alleged that Bibiani Gold Stars' 2-2 draw with Ashantigold, Eleven Wonders' 2-1 win over Aduana Stars, King Faisal's 2-1 win over Legon Cities, and RTU's 4-1 away win over Hearts of Oak were all fixed.



“The matches between Bibiani Gold Stars and Ashgold was a fixed match, Techiman wonders vs Aduana Stars was a Fixed match, King Faisal vs Legon Cities was a fixed match and lastly Hearts vs RTU was also a fixed match."

Among the four matches he mentioned, King Faisal and RTU, both fighting for survival, avoided relegation thanks to victories.



Meanwhile, despite defeating Aduana, Eleven Wonders were relegated after Faisal and RTU avoided defeat.



Wonders joined WAFA and Elmina Sharks in saying their final goodbyes to top-flight football.



