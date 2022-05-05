Upper West: NDC holds unity football match in Manwe Zone

Footballers of NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Mawe Zone in the Wa East Constituency of the Upper West Region played a unity football match as part of the reorganization drive in the party.

The football match was staged in Goripie and supporters of the party from many parts of the constituency thronged the venue in the spirit of the party.



Goripie and Manwe are familiar foes in football in the Wa East enclave and they renewed their rivalry in such a spectacular fashion.



Supporters from all walk of life including the young and the aged flooded the venue and they had fun with good football from both sides.



According to the Manwe Zonal Coordinator, Mr. Mohammed Muslim, the unity match was organized to deepen unity in the Zone in a bid to push the NDC to victory come 2024.



The match was highly competitive as both teams showed desire to win the glamorous trophy that was put before them.

Team Manwe was on the ascendency from the blast of the whistle as they enjoyed lions share of possession with pressing and attacking game.



They threw men forward and attacked for the umpteenth time and could have scored many goals but for the resilience of the safe pair of hands for Team Goripie.



Ahmed Siita popularly known as Kalypo was the reason the score line remained goalless for large portions of the game.



The former Wa Islamic SHS and Jahan College of Education shot stopper reminded the teeming supporters of his prime days after holding Team Manwe at bay with some breathtaking saves.



But avalanche of substitutions on the part of Team Goripie broke the camels back and Team Manwe exploited the opportunity to break the deadlock with 4 minutes to end the game.

Haruna Nasiri scored the lone goal after a well orchestrated attack to stun Team Goripie.



Team Manwe won the bragging rights and took home a glamorous trophy and a football while Goripie took home only football.



After seeing out a successful event, the supporters were excited and danced their hearts out as they believed the ultimate winner was the NDC.