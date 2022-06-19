Upper West Regional Division Two Middle League kicks off on June 19

Photo to illustrate the story

Six clubs, namely, WA United, Maana Football Club, Kong Danger Stars, WA Power SC, Biyad 77 Stars and Real 24 Hours Football Club will compete for the Upper West Regional Division Two title beginning on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the WA Sports stadium.

The six clubs won their respective zonal Leagues and are in contention for the Regional Championship title which also serves as a qualification to the National Division One League.



The Regional Division Two Middle League will run from Sunday, June 19 to Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Malik Jabir Park otherwise known as WA Sports stadium.

The Upper West Regional Minister Hon. Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih will be the Special Guest of Honor.