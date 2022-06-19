0
Menu
Sports

Upper West Regional Division Two Middle League kicks off on June 19

WhatsApp Image 2022 06 18 At 6.jpeg Photo to illustrate the story

Sun, 19 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Six clubs, namely, WA United, Maana Football Club, Kong Danger Stars, WA Power SC, Biyad 77 Stars and Real 24 Hours Football Club will compete for the Upper West Regional Division Two title beginning on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the WA Sports stadium.

The six clubs won their respective zonal Leagues and are in contention for the Regional Championship title which also serves as a qualification to the National Division One League.

The Regional Division Two Middle League will run from Sunday, June 19 to Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Malik Jabir Park otherwise known as WA Sports stadium.

The Upper West Regional Minister Hon. Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih will be the Special Guest of Honor.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why GES sacked me - Teacher Kwadwo
You’re not an Akyem and have no right to speak for us – Osafo-Maafo told
My $10m factory was destroyed because of work I did in the oil sector – Raymond Archer
National Cathedral: Frema Busia slams Akufo-Addo
Greece to Germany: I slept in the forest for three months, arrested and stripped naked – Ghanaian lady
‘Totally ignorant, setback mentality’ – Ama K. Abebrese jabs Efia Odo
‘Save the date’ - Nana Aba Anamoah announces
Hopeson Adorye slams SP
Adom-Otchere slams Togbe Afede's aide on RTI request
How Court of Appeal Judge resigned over the demolition of his residence