Ursula joins other ministers to discuss cellular solutions in UK

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Source: Maame Broni, Contributor

Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, is expected to attend this year’s Ministerial Alliance for Digital Nations in London United Kingdom.

The event is scheduled to take place from February 21 to February 22, 2023.



Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful will during the event participatie in a ministerial caucus with other ministers from Central and West Africa to discuss cellular solutions for nationwide connectivity.



The ministers are; Minette Libom Li Likeng, Minister, Ministry of Post and Telecommunications, Republic of Cameroon, Felix Mbayu, Minister, Ministry of External Relations, Republic of Cameroon, Jean Pierre Doukaga Kassa, Minister, Ministry of Communication and the Digital Economy, Republic of Gabon, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, Minister, Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Republic of Nigeria and Mohamed Swaray, Minister, Minstry of Information and Communications, Sierra Leone.



The ministers will be expected to present their challenges in realising universal broadband and last-mile connectivity issues.



Cellular industry leaders will also address concerns and explain their ICT solutions for addressing them.



The Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO) recognises that the process of digital transformation is a collective responsibility that governments cannot achieve alone.

The private sector has an integral role to play in the process and collaboration and innovation are imperative for success.



The CTO has therefore conceived the Ministerial Alliance for Digital Nations 2023 for facilitating collaboration between its member Governments and the information and communication technologies (ICT) industry for addressing ICT issues for Commonwealth transformation.



This inaugural Ministerial Alliance will consider affordable universal broadband access as being essential for digital transformation. Commonwealth ministers will share their challenges in achieving affordable universal broadband access and ICT industry representatives will respond to the Minister’s concerns, explain their technology and present appropriate ICT solutions.



The Ministerial Alliance will also present emerging technologies and their implications for policy, legislation and regulations. At this inaugural event, spectrum management issues relating to the technologies will be discussed.



An important activity of the Ministerial Alliance is a unique and innovative networking session that will introduce Commonwealth ministers to ICT industry leaders to foster collaborative action.