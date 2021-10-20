Uruguay match at 2010 World Cup keeps haunting me – Milovan Rajevac

Black Stars manager, Milovan Rajevac

Black Stars manager, Milovan Rajevac has said that he is determined to send Ghana to the 2022 World Cup in order to rewrite the infamous Luis Suarez handball story.

Milovan, like most Ghanaians, continues to be haunted by that incident and wants an opportunity to change the script.



The 67-year-old Serbian said at a press conference Monday, October 18, 2021, that he is more than determined to go to the World Cup in Qatar next year.



Rajevac admitted that sending Ghana to the quarterfinal of the 2010 World Cup remains the biggest achievement of his coaching career and wants to repeat or even better the feat.



He is not unaware of the huge challenge that faces his team but remains confident about Ghana’s chances of making it to Qatar.



“I was aware of the challenge and the task because nobody was more motivated than me to go to the World Cup especially to take Ghana because this was the biggest success in my career in Ghana and we have a history,” the coach said during an interview with Ghanafa.org.

“Very often I rewind in my mind the match against Uruguay and the famous penalty, so this is something that drives me forward and I believe we can achieve even more. So the motivation is high and nobody wants this more than me,” he noted.



To achieve that, Milovan Rajevac recognizes that he will need the support of the Ghana Football Association and Ghanaians.



“I must say that I am happy because I am getting lots of support and one of my goals is to make people of Ghana happy because football is life here and for Ghana to qualify to the World Cup, it is something that the whole country will be extremely happy and ecstatic about that.



“As I have managed to do that in the past, I hope we will be able to do this again. So I will do everything I can to make the whole nation happy, this is my target and mission so nothing else matters and the only way we can succeed is if we do this together,” the Serbian tactician said.



“Government, GFA, players, technical team, fans and media, we all have the same agenda and want the same thing so if we support each other as we did in the past, I feel we are on the right path and if we manage to do that in the last time, why can’t we do that again. Everything is in our hands and with the support and unity, desire and determination and the fact that we are ready to fight and give our best for this country, I think we can achieve great things in the future.”