Uruguay set to miss key defender at 2022 FIFA World Cup after latest injury

Ronald Araujo A 220926g1050 A Uruguayan player limp off the pitch over an injury

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Uruguay could be without top defender Ronald Araujo at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The North American country has been drawn in the same group as Ghana for this year’s mundial.

With less than two months before the tournament starts in Qatar, Ronald Araujo is set to undergo surgery.

According to a statement from his club FC Barcelona, he would undergo surgery on a torn thigh muscle.

After the surgery, he will need at least two months to make full recovery. This could rule him out of the tournament entirely.

"The operation will be undertaken by doctor, under the supervision of club medical services, in Turku, Finland. Once the operation is complete a new medical statement will be made,” a statement from FC Barcelona said on Monday.

This year’s world cup is scheduled to start in Qatar on November 20.

Besides Ghana, Uruguay will face Portugal and South Korea at the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

