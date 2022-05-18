Use Auroras to beat Gold Stars - Awudu Issaka dares Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Former Ghana international, Awudu Issaka, has dared Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, to take advantage of his youthful team against Bibiani Gold Stars in their Ghana Premier League matchday 29 clash after a strange illness hit the team's camp.



Hearts were hit by a bug in camp as over fifteen players were hospitalized due to the strange disease.



Speaking on Angel TV, the former U-17 FIFA World Cup winner said Samuel Boadu had claimed he could beat Kotoko with his youth team, thus now is the time to prove it.

“I feel for Hearts of Oak on how they’re struggling to raise a team but I think there was a time the coach (Samuel Boadu) said his Youth Team (Auroras) could beat Kotoko. This is the time to use the Hearts Youth Team to play Gold Stars,” Awudu Issaka on Angel TV.



Samuel Boadu made the referred assertion while reacting to Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh's claim that Hearts played their best game of the first round in a 0-0 draw against the Reds.



“This is not true although we did well. This game was not one of our best games so far. I believe our best game of the first round was against Legon Cities,” Boadu said.



“If we had even used our junior team (Auroras) against them today, Kotoko can still not score us,” he added.



Attacker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who reportedly showed symptoms of cough, cold, and malaria was the first to be rushed to the hospital for treatment.



Midfielder Fredrick Ansah Botchway who also complained of similar symptoms was also rushed to the Mamprobi Polyclinic for treatment on Sunday night.

Other players like Nurudeen Abdul Aziz were also taken ill at the Universal Clinic in Madina while Seidu Suraj and Amankwah Baafi are also on admission to the hospital.



Some other players who have not been named yet have been reported to have visited the hospital for treatment and are on medication.



Sulley Muntari, Samuel Inkoom, and Gladson Awako have however not been hit with the sickness.



Hearts of Oak requested that their game against Bibiani Gold Stars be postponed but the FA declined the request.



The game comes off on May 18, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium at 3 PM kickoff time.