Use StarTimes as VAR - Ghanaians referees told

Referees in the Ghana Premier Leauge

Coach Ebenezer Sefah wants referees to matches live on TV

TV replays have aided in decision making during GPL matches



A referee nearly awarded a wrong penalty in week 6 of the GPL



Coach Ebenezer Sefah has urged the Premier League Board to collaborate with StarTimes, the broadcasters of the Ghana Premier League to get a referee to monitor matches on TV.



Coach Sefah’s call comes on the back of Asante Kotoko 3-2 defeat to King Faisal where there was a call for a penalty.



Referee Julian Nunoo awarded a penalty to the Porcupines but later rescinded his decision after consulting the fourth referee.



There was a little confusion as Kotoko players felt they deserved the penalty because the ball struck the hands of a King Faisal player.

Coach Ebenezer Sefah who was speaking during the game on StarTimes called for the inclusion of a fifth referee in the OB Van to monitor proceedings on TV.



“The FA needs to get a referee in the OB van so that just in case on any uncertainty, the referee could just communicate it to the main referee so that no one will know about whatever decision that they took or the discussions that they had,” the coach stated.



He added that, “this is the privilege of what the fans watching the game will not have, which is the replay.”



According to Coach Ebenezer Sefah this intervention will act as an interim Video Assistant Referee [VAR] and improve the standard of the game.



He said, “The FA should have an arraignment with StarTimes so that they can have a 4th or 5th referee in the van who will be communicating with the referee because this is going to help.”



“It is very serious for a fan to be at the stadium, probably shout penalty and the referee will just point to the spot,” the coach concluded.