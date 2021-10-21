Use your experience to help us raise funds – NSA welcomes new board members

NSA boss, Professor Peter Twumasi

The National Sports Authority is hopeful that its new board of directors will help to achieve its mandate of developing Ghana sports.

In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, the NSA congratulated the new members on their appointment and officially welcomed them.



The NSA's statement indicated that it was impressed with the experience of the board members and commended them for accepting to help develop sports in the country.



The NSA added that with some of the board members having rich experience in finance, it is confident that innovative ways will be recommended and exploited to generate money for the authority.



“The Management and staff of the NSA are very much elated to have a Board made up of old and experienced members drawn from the previous Governing Body, and new appointees who are professionals from diverse fields of specialization.



“With his rich background in finance and local governance, we have the belief that the Board Chairman, Hon. Seth Panwum, will lead his team to assist the Authority especially to develop creative ways of mobilizing internally generated funds to support the Governments’ vision of sustainable sports development agenda across the country.

“In this regard, the Director-General, Prof. Peter Twumasi, and Members of Management and staff of the NSA wish to assure the Board of our continuous cooperation, support and good working relations with the new Board to intensify sports development and promotion in the country. Once again, we congratulate the new Board and wish them God’s blessings in all their endeavours,” the statement read in part.



Below is a list of the board members



Seth Panwun – Chairman of the Board



Professor Peter Twumasi – Director-General of the National Sports Authority.



Noah Bagerbaseh Bukari – Director of the National Sports College, Winneba

Eric Mensah Bonsu – Ministry of Youth and Sports



Gladys Mamtee Osabutey – Ministry of Finance



Eric Nkansah – Ministry of Education



Col. Frank Kwesi Agyeman – Security Services Sports Association



Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai – Tertiary institutions

Samson Deen – President, National Paralympic Committee



Ben Nunoo Mensah – President, Ghana Olympic Committee



Stanley Blankson Jnr – Minister’s nominee



Emmanuel Tuffour – Minister’s nominee



Nana Yaw Sarkodie Aboagye – President’s nominee

Naa Odofoley Nortey QCL – President’s nominee



Johnson Kwaku Adu – President’s nominee.